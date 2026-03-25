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AI integration calls for focus on human element, systems-based thinking

Mar 25, 2026
0 162 1 minute read

AI’s explosive growth is presenting both massive opportunities and strategic challenges for the drilling industry. One of those challenges, says David Reid, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at NOV, is how to integrate the human into the loop along with AI. Speaking with DC on 16 March, Mr Reid highlighted how drillers can learn from other industries, such as aviation and commercial shipping, to improve that integration process.

He also noted the importance of systems-based thinking when it comes to AI adoption – effectively, the need for companies to design systems that can work as efficiently as possible before AI is introduced. Mr Reid spoke as part of a panel session held during a workshop co-hosted by SPE’s Drilling Systems Advancement Technical Section and the IADC Advanced Rig Technology Committee.

Mar 25, 2026
0 162 1 minute read

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