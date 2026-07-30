BP brings Atlantis water injection project online

BP started up its Atlantis Major Facility Expansion project in the US Gulf, adding new water injection capacity to one of its longest-running offshore assets.

The expansion adds two new subsea water injection wells, along with new subsea trees and new water injection pumps on the topsides of the Atlantis platform, to increase pressure in targeted reservoirs and unlock additional barrels. It also enables future water injection capability at the platform. The project was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget.

The expansion is expected to add approximately 10,000 boe/d of gross peak annualized average production, with around 5,000 boe/d net to BP. Atlantis, discovered in 1998 and in production for nearly 20 years, sits about 150 miles south of New Orleans and operates in 7,074 ft of water. BP operates the field with a 56% working interest, alongside Woodside Energy, which holds the remaining 44%.

BP operates five production platforms in the deepwater US Gulf: Argos, Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika, and Thunder Horse. The company recently sanctioned two new production platforms, Kaskida and Tiber, which together are expected to add 160,000 bopd of new production capacity in the US Gulf by the end of 2030.