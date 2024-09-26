Criterium Energy releases operational update on workover program, spud of MGH-43

The latest Criterium Energy operational update includes optimization and drilling activities. Highlights of the program include the completion of 11 of 15 workovers, including two in March, five in June, and four in August. The next tranche is expected to be undertaken in Q4 2024.

The workover program in August 2024 and completion of pump maintenance in the Pematang Lantih field in the Tungkal PSC has increased total production to approximately 950 bbl/d.

Criterium also confirmed the spud of MGH-43, the first of two planned and operated infill wells to be drilled from a new well pad within the proven MGH Field in what the company is calling its 2024 Program.

The 2024 Program intends to access untapped areas in the MGH Field, targeting multiple pay zones within the Talang Akar Formation (TAF). The Fluvial Deltaic reservoir within the TAF features 20–25 m of net pay, with 10–20 percent porosity and 50–100 millidarcies of permeability on average.

The MGH Field and the planned infill locations are mapped on 3D-seismic and located less than 1 km from a central processing facility, mitigating risks related to potential deliverability and access to markets.