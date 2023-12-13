Drilling Rigs & AutomationGlobal and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

Corva, Nabors see early results from partnership on automation system

Dec 13, 2023
In April, Corva and Nabors announced a partnership in which Corva’s AI/machine learning-based system, “Predictive Drilling,” would be employed within Nabors’ SmartROS and RigCloud systems to help optimize ROP and reduce downhole dysfunctions. In the months since that announcement, the companies have seen a noticeable impact in drilling performance – over the summer, a Delaware Basin operator deployed Predictive Drilling on four Permian Basin wells, increasing average ROP by 36% and decreasing average vibration by 9.7%. In this video, DC visited Corva’s headquarters and Nabors’ headquarters in Houston, Texas, to discuss how the partnership came about, the challenges of integrating the companies’ systems and the next steps moving forward.

Dec 13, 2023
