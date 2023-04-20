Corva, Nabors partner to integrate key digital, automation solutions

Corva and Nabors Industries announced a strategic technology partnership to provide a first-of-its-kind digital and automation offering to the global drilling industry.

Integrating Corva’s App Store and Dev Center with Nabors’ SmartROS universal drilling rig controls and automation system is expected to deliver solutions that rapidly scale process and machine automation, enhance remote project oversight and streamline data exchange and collaboration across any AC rig fleet.

E&P companies can now design custom apps and deploy them across their rig fleet, regardless of the rig provider. In turn, drilling contractors can generate new revenues while bringing added value to their customers and crews.

SmartROS is the platform for the digitization and automation of drilling processes, developed for drillers by drillers and can be scaled easily across fleets, regardless of rig and equipment manufacturer. Current deployments of SmartROS include more than 124 Nabors rigs in the Lower 48, Latin America and the Middle East, as well as 15 non-Nabors rigs.

Nabors’ RigCLOUD digital infrastructure platform enables edge computing for remote operations. This provides additional flexibility in deploying advisory automation apps to non-SmartROS enabled rigs.

Corva features more than 100 Apps and Dashboards that automate, monitor and optimize drilling processes. This suite encompasses applications like Predictive Drilling, a machine learning technology that enhances rotary drilling performance. Leveraging artificial intelligence, Predictive Drilling has provided meticulously designed data visualizations to 27,000 wells, covering a staggering 596 million feet. This advanced technology empowers users to streamline drilling processes and unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency.

Using SmartROS, Corva extends rig control and real-time data pipelines from the wellsite to the E&P company’s back office and mobile devices, enabling customers to drill safer and more effectively. Equipped with Nabors Smart Suite of drilling automation products, RigCLOUD Edge infrastructure, and Corva Apps and Dev Center, this integration empowers onsite and remote users to interact, analyze, and collaborate in powerful new ways.

Ryan Dawson, founder, and CEO of Corva, said: “Through this partnership, Corva and Nabors are creating a unified solution that addresses current industry gaps, touching everyone involved in drilling a well and elevating their experience on the rig or in the office. This collaboration is aimed at providing our customers a new world of possibilities for drilling automation and team communication by pairing best-in-class rig control systems and data pipelines with Corva’s App Store, advanced machine learning and physics-based models, and industry-leading user experience.”

Subodh Saxena, Senior Vice President of Nabors Drilling Solutions, said: “Integrating our universal rig controls and automation system with Corva’s App Store provides the industry a one-stop shop for deploying automation across rig fleets. This creates an unparalleled ecosystem of digital and automation solutions that delivers consistent and repeatable results during the well construction process. In addition, both E&P companies and drilling contractors can standardize on a technology stack that is capital light and empowers them to raise the performance outcomes to the next level across multiple rigs.”