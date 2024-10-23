CNOOC brings Xijiang on-stream

CNOOC reported that Xijiang 30-2 Oilfield Xijiang 30-1 Block Development Project commenced production ahead of schedule.

The project is located in eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of about 98 me. The main production facilities include a new drilling production platform with 23 development wells planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 26,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027. The oil property is medium crude.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.