Panora provides operations update at offshore Gabon

Panoro Energy published an update on operations at the Dussafu Marin Permit offshore Gabon in which Panoro holds a 17.5% participating interest.

Following discovery in May of the Hibiscus Northern Flank , the DHIBM-7H production well has been drilled into the discovery and put onstream with a conventional electrical submersible pump (ESP) system in early October at a rate consistent with previous wells on the block and in line with expectations.

Completion of the DHIBM-7H well concludes the current production drilling campaign at Dussafu, which has delivered eight new production wells across the Hibiscus/Ruche area and yielded two new discoveries, adding an estimated 23.1 million barrels of gross 2P reserves.

The Borr Norve jackup will next undertake a workover/ESP replacement program on certain existing wells. Upon conclusion of the workover program, all wells will have conventional ESP systems installed, resulting in gross production reaching the targeted 40,000 bopd level by year end.

The Bourdon prospect test well (DBM-1) will be the last rig operation under the current contract in early 2025. The Bourdon prospect has an estimated mid-case potential of 83 million barrels in place and 29 million barrels recoverable in the Gamba and Dentale formations.