Celebrating 85 years of IADC history

In 1940, a group of visionaries established what is now known as the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). They realized the need for drilling contractors to have a unified collective voice in advocating for and furthering the best interests of the drilling industry, and that remains IADC’s core mission today.

From its earliest days as the American Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors to its global evolution into the International Association of Drilling Contractors in 1971, IADC has been at the forefront of industry advancement. Through economic cycles, technological revolutions and shifting energy landscapes, this organization — as well as this industry — has weathered massive changes throughout the decades.

This year, IADC celebrates its 85th anniversary.

The remarkable progress of the industry and IADC’s sustained growth are testaments to the power of unity. For 85 years, IADC members have consistently pushed boundaries through shared dedication, pooled ingenuity, and collaborative and innovative thinking. Each challenge faced, solution found and milestone reached has proven the profound effectiveness of joining forces and advocating with one voice.

We’re commemorating this landmark year under the theme, “Many Stories, One Voice.” With this theme, we aim to encapsulate the rich diversity of perspectives and experiences within our industry, united by a common purpose.

For decades, the drilling industry has faced a unique and concerning challenge: being grossly misunderstood by the world at large. Despite being fundamental to global energy security and economic progress, the general public lacks awareness of the industry’s passionate people, cutting-edge technological advancements, and tireless efforts toward sustainability and operational optimization.

Now, as we celebrate IADC’s 85th anniversary, we’re seizing this opportunity to tell our industry’s stories – your stories. Each unique perspective adds vibrant threads to our collective narrative, painting a truer picture of who we are and what we stand for.

We invite you to join us in this effort by sharing a personal story that showcases the passion, innovation and purpose powering our industry and the lives of everyone it touches.

By clicking this link, you will find the first publication of the Many Stories, One Voice campaign. IADC President Jason McFarland shares a story about mentorship, recalling an unforgettable conversation with his mentor that ended up greatly impacting the trajectory of his career and his life. Throughout the year, you can find similar personal stories shared by IADC members in each issue of DC.

We welcome story submissions on a variety of topics and in different formats, including text, videos, audio recordings, photos and artwork. Multiple formats may be included if they are all related to the same story (e.g., writing the story and including an accompanying photo). We invite you to submit multiple stories, using a separate form for each. Click on the link below to access the form.

Looking to the future, IADC remains committed to driving innovation, sustainability and positive change in the drilling industry. As the adage goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” History shows that IADC members have chosen to go far together, and we invite you to join us in shaping the next chapter.

Click here to submit your story to for IADC’s “Many Stories, One Voice” campaign.