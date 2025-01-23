Many Stories, One Voice: Just one simple conversation can have a lifelong impact

When I think about the importance of mentorship in our industry, one person is top of mind: Ken Fischer. Our professional relationship spanned decades, and he fundamentally shaped who I am today.

Over Thanksgiving in 2008, Ken and I traveled to the UAE on IADC business, then to Oman for the IADC Well Control Middle East Conference. I was IADC’s VP of Membership at the time; I had been working with Ken since 1996, a year after I started with our association in what’s known today as the IADC Bookstore.

We were staying at the Grand Hyatt Muscat Oman, and the hotel was hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for its American guests. Ken and I got our plates and sat out on the patio, and that’s when a seemingly ordinary moment changed the trajectory of my career and my life.

After our meal, Ken pulled out a scrap piece of paper that had the cab driver’s phone number from the night before. He started drawing out a leadership assessment grid, listing key attributes like vision, leadership, management and technical competency. Then, he began evaluating several individuals — including me — and grading them on each of these attributes.

The exercise Ken drew out and the conversation that followed were straightforward, because that was Ken’s way, but they changed my life. There were two things that made this moment transformative for me.

Most importantly, this was the first time anyone had pulled me aside and told me that they thought I had potential. He believed in me at a time when I didn’t yet believe in myself. He showed me that I have something to offer, even though it took me a while to fully believe what we discussed that day.

Secondly, he provided a clear and honest roadmap for my personal and professional growth. We talked about my weaknesses and the areas in which I could improve, which motivated me to take action.

At the time of our conversation, serving as IADC’s President was simply nowhere on my radar. But I kept that piece of paper with me, a constant reminder of Ken’s wisdom and encouragement. Years later, in 2015, I was honored to be given an opportunity to serve as IADC’s President — a journey, I believe, that truly began with that simple but powerful conversation in Oman.

A few years ago, I visited Ken at his ranch during his battle with cancer. I pulled out the same worn piece of paper from Oman. He was astonished I still had it, and I told him what a pivotal moment that had been for me. I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to express to Ken how much he meant to me and what an impact he’d had on my personal and professional life before he passed away.

Mentors like Ken don’t just guide careers — they change lives. They see potential in young professionals and nurture it with care, wisdom and genuine belief. In our industry, these connections can be a truly invaluable resource.

To everyone reading this: If you have a mentor who has inspired you, tell them. Let them know how much you appreciate them and the impact they’ve had on you. And if you’re in a position to mentor others, don’t underestimate the profound impact you can have on someone with a simple, encouraging conversation. DC