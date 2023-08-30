Careful planning needed to mitigate risks involved in MPD operations

Managed pressure drilling (MPD) can be a great tool when operating in challenging basins, and the utilization of MPD services has grown steadily in the past few years, says Adam Keith, MPD Product Champion at Patterson-UTI. However, using MPD often comes with additional complexities and challenges not seen in conventional drilling, he added. In this video interview with DC from the 2023 IADC Well Control Conference of the Americas in New Orleans, La., on 22 August, Mr Keith talks about how drilling contractors can mitigate risks associated with MPD operations. Among other things, he discusses the MPD Operations Matrix, an API operational guide for drilling MPD sections.