BP starts production at Raven Second Development Phase

BP has has started production from the second development phase of the Raven field, offshore Egypt, which involves the subsea tieback of additional Raven infill wells to its existing onshore infrastructure as part of the West Nile Delta (WND) project. BP as operator holds an 82.75% stake in the project, while Harbour Energy owns the remaining 17.25%.

The new wells are expected to produce approximately 220 billion cu ft of gas and 7 million barrels of condensate. The project was safely executed ahead of schedule, allowing for an accelerated start of production.

The WND Gas Development comprises a series of gas condensate fields located offshore Egypt within the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean Deepwater concessions. The Raven field, the final phase of the WND project, has been in production since early 2021. Its initial phase included the development of eight subsea wells, located up to 65 km offshore, at water depths ranging from 550–700 m.