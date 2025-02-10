BP completes drilling of El King-2 exploration well

BP has completed the drilling activity at the El King-2 exploration well in the North King Mariout Offshore Concession as part of its West Nile Delta (WND) 4-slot drilling campaign.

The well, which was spudded on 14 January 2025 by the Valaris DS-12 rig, encountered two prospective Messinian reservoirs at a measured depth of approximately 2,400 m. Upon completion of drilling the El King-2 well, the DS-12 rig will move to drill the Fayoum-5 exploration well in the North Alexandria concession.