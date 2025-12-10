NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Seatrium secures repeat jackup contract for Kingdom 4

Dec 10, 2025
0 155 Less than a minute
Seatrium secures repeat jackup contract for Kingdom 4

Seatrium was awarded a repeat contract by International Maritime Industries (IMI) for the supply of equipment and license for a LeTourneau Super 116E Class Self-Elevating Drilling Unit (SE-MODU), Kingdom 4. This latest award follows the successful Kingdom 3 contract earlier this year.

As with Kingdom 3, the chosen design will be the LeTourneau Super 116E Class, part of Seatrium’s next-generation jackup designs tailored for operational requirements in the MENA region. These rigs will feature 343-ft legs, 1.5-million-lb hook load capacity, and advanced cyber systems, ensuring superior performance and reliability in demanding offshore environments.

Dec 10, 2025
0 155 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Eni extends use of Ventura Offshore's semisubmersible

Eni exercises third optional well on Ventura’s SSV Catarina

Dec 10, 2025

Eni makes gas discovery in Kutei Basin, Indonesia

Dec 10, 2025
Transocean signs $130 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship

Transocean signs $130 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship

Dec 10, 2025
Noble plans divestment of six jackups

Noble plans divestment of six jackups

Dec 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button