Seatrium secures repeat jackup contract for Kingdom 4

Seatrium was awarded a repeat contract by International Maritime Industries (IMI) for the supply of equipment and license for a LeTourneau Super 116E Class Self-Elevating Drilling Unit (SE-MODU), Kingdom 4. This latest award follows the successful Kingdom 3 contract earlier this year.

As with Kingdom 3, the chosen design will be the LeTourneau Super 116E Class, part of Seatrium’s next-generation jackup designs tailored for operational requirements in the MENA region. These rigs will feature 343-ft legs, 1.5-million-lb hook load capacity, and advanced cyber systems, ensuring superior performance and reliability in demanding offshore environments.