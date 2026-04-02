NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Constellation secures $1.1 billion in Petrobras contract extensions for three rigs

Apr 2, 2026
0 1,505 1 minute read

Constellation secured contract extensions with Petrobras totaling approximately $1.1 billion in additional backlog for three rigs operating offshore Brazil.

The extensions cover the ultra-deepwater drillship Brava Star and the ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles Gold Star and Alpha Star, adding nearly 10 years of combined contract coverage. The agreements increase Constellation’s total backlog by 67% to approximately $2.8 billion through 2030.

Petrobras extended the Brava Star charter by four years through December 2030 for $569 million. The rig will continue development drilling at the Búzios field and will receive a managed pressure drilling equipment upgrade beginning in 2027.

The Gold Star and Alpha Star each received extensions of two years and 10 months through December 2028, contributing $266 million and $300 million in additional backlog, respectively. All three extensions are in direct continuation of the rigs’ current contracts.

Apr 2, 2026
0 1,505 1 minute read

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