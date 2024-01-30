Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsSafety and ESGVideos

Battery energy storage, automated connections reflect Patterson-UTI's forward-thinking outlook

Jan 30, 2024
In recent years, Patterson-UTI has prioritized developing systems that will help propel the industry toward a digitalized, low-carbon future, and the company is already seeing dividends from putting these systems out in the field. In this interview with DC from Patterson-UTI’s Multi-Service Showcase on 14 December, Drilling Optimization Manager Carter Nenninger speaks about the company’s offerings in process automation, including its automated connections system, and the efficiency gains achieved to date. He also discusses Patterson-UTI’s low-carbon power generation systems – the EcoCell battery energy storage systems and GenAssist, an energy management software program that automates generator usage.

 

