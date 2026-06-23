Azule sanctions Greater PAJ development offshore Angola with 17-well program
Azule Energy, the joint venture equally owned by Eni and BP, took the final investment decision on the Greater PAJ Project, an offshore oil development spanning Blocks 31 and 31/21 offshore Angola. Sonangol E&P and Equinor also participate in the project.
Greater PAJ is Angola’s first integrated cross-block development, combining five offshore fields across two adjacent concessions: Palas, Astraea and Juno in Block 31, and Urano and Dione in Block 31/21.
The development plan comprises 17 wells tied back to a new FPSO vessel with a nameplate capacity of 95,000 boe/d. Gas produced will be exported to the Angola LNG plant via a new export line connected to the existing Block 31 gas export network, with a capacity of 70 million standard cu ft per day. First oil is targeted for H1 2029.