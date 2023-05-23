Aquaterra to deliver subsea riser system for BP in Trinidad and Tobago

Aquaterra Energy has secured a multimillion subsea riser contract through a competitive tender with BP for a subsea well development project located in Trinidad and Tobago. Aquaterra Energy will provide a complete end-to-end managed service as a fully independent riser system and connector OEM.

The contract will see Aquaterra Energy deliver a subsea riser system to BP’s Cypre Project, off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago. The system will be operated from a jackup rig, supporting gas exploration from seven development wells in a water depth of around 80 m. As part of the project, Aquaterra Energy will be providing local in-country content, working alongside local fabricators and transferring knowledge to teams. Drilling activities are expected to commence in 2023, with gas production to begin in 2025.

James Larnder, Managing Director of Aquaterra Energy, said: “This contract cements our position as one of the leading riser system specialists globally. We’re proud to say we won our first riser contract with BP back in 2010, and 13 years on we continue to work together. BP chose us because we could deliver a fully integrated approach with access to solution driven engineers. This is one of the reasons why our riser project experience continues to grow, and I am looking forward to the next part of that journey.”

Andrew McDowell, Operations Director at Aquaterra Energy commented: “The win further demonstrates our team’s global riser system expertise and collaborative approach to project delivery. We’re looking forward to sharing this experience and working closely alongside engineers in Trinidad and Tobago, sharing our knowledge and building on existing local capabilities.”

Aquaterra Energy will provide an integrated package of equipment, including rig modifications and personnel for full end-to-end delivery, focusing on enhanced offshore efficiency and improved safety.