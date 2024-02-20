KCA Deutag awarded two-year Ringhorne extension from Var Energi

KCA Deutag, a drilling, engineering and technology partner, has secured a two-year contract extension for the provision of offshore drilling and maintenance services on the Ringhorne platform in the Norwegian North Sea from operator Vår Energi.

The award of this extension to March 2026 further solidifies the partnership between KCA Deutag and the Ringhorne, marking 24 years of collaboration since the platform’s commissioning in 2002.

“The award of this extension demonstrates our strong relationship with Vår Energi and our commitment to delivering the highest standards of safety and performance to our customers,” stated Ole Maier, President of Offshore.