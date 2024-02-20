Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

KCA Deutag awarded two-year Ringhorne extension from Var Energi

Feb 20, 2024
0 331 Less than a minute
Var Energi Ringhorne platform (Source: KCA Deutag

KCA Deutag, a drilling, engineering and technology partner, has secured a two-year contract extension for the provision of offshore drilling and maintenance services on the Ringhorne platform in the Norwegian North Sea from operator Vår Energi.

The award of this extension to March 2026 further solidifies the partnership between KCA Deutag and the Ringhorne, marking 24 years of collaboration since the platform’s commissioning in 2002.

“The award of this extension demonstrates our strong relationship with Vår Energi and our commitment to delivering the highest standards of safety and performance to our customers,” stated Ole Maier, President of Offshore.

Feb 20, 2024
0 331 Less than a minute

Related Articles

AGR secures well control services extension with Equinor

Feb 21, 2024

Aker BP permitted to drill offshore Norway

Feb 19, 2024

Equinor set for exploration drilling in North Sea

Feb 19, 2024

Eni confirms well deliverability of gas discovery offshore Cyprus

Feb 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button