ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jackups

May 27, 2025
ADNOC Drilling was awarded a $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jackup rigs by ADNOC Offshore in support of its growing offshore operations.

The new rigs represent the latest generation of jackup rigs and have been prepared for operations at the Lamprell shipyard in Sharjah. The rigs will use digitalization, real-time data analytics and AI as ADNOC Drilling continues to deploy the technology throughout its fleet to improve safety, efficiency and maximize asset value and operational uptime.

The rigs are expected to commence operations around the end of 2Q 2025, delivering revenue in H2 2025 onwards.

