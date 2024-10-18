Innovating While Drilling®News

ADNOC launches AR360 across upstream operations

Oct 18, 2024
0 207 Less than a minute

ADNOC deployed AIQ’s Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) solution on more than 30 reservoirs across ADNOC’s upstream operations, following its initial deployment in early 2024 on two ADNOC reservoirs at Bab and Umm Shaif fields.

Developed by AIQ with SLB as part of ENERGYai, AR360 uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to improve reservoir management and optimize field development planning.

AR360 reduces planning time while increasing well life and recovery rates by ensuring the right balance between drilling new wells. While traditional forecasting technologies require working across multiple software platforms and data sets, AR360 integrates everything on a single platform and utilizes AI to save time and enable proactive decision-making.

Oct 18, 2024
0 207 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Perenco drills three onshore development wells

Oct 18, 2024

Petrobras signs three concession contracts in the Pelotas Basin

Oct 16, 2024

Nabors acquires Parker Wellbore

Oct 15, 2024

Shelf Drilling secures two jackup contracts offshore Nigeria

Oct 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button