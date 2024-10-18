ADNOC launches AR360 across upstream operations

ADNOC deployed AIQ’s Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) solution on more than 30 reservoirs across ADNOC’s upstream operations, following its initial deployment in early 2024 on two ADNOC reservoirs at Bab and Umm Shaif fields.

Developed by AIQ with SLB as part of ENERGYai, AR360 uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to improve reservoir management and optimize field development planning.

AR360 reduces planning time while increasing well life and recovery rates by ensuring the right balance between drilling new wells. While traditional forecasting technologies require working across multiple software platforms and data sets, AR360 integrates everything on a single platform and utilizes AI to save time and enable proactive decision-making.