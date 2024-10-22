85 years of progress: shaping a sustainable future in drilling

From the Chairman

As we approach IADC’s 85th anniversary next year, I’m reminded of the incredible journey our industry has undertaken. For well over a century, drilling contractors have been at the forefront of powering global progress, constantly evolving to meet the world’s ever-growing energy needs.

Today, we stand at a critical juncture. Our industry faces unprecedented challenges, from shifting public perceptions to the complexities of our role in providing clean, affordable and reliable energy. Yet, I’ve never been more confident in our ability to rise to these challenges. Why? Because at its core, our industry is defined by one simple truth: We C.A.R.E. We provide Clean, Affordable, Reliable and Efficient energy in Sustainable ways. This isn’t just a clever acronym — it’s the very essence of who we are and what we do.

It’s up to us, the individuals who make up this great industry, to let people know what we’re really all about. The industry gets a bad rap, with some people viewing us as environmentally unaware at best and downright destructive at worst. As you and I both know, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, from a historical perspective, the oil and gas industry has done more to reduce poverty than any other industry.

A couple of years ago, someone asked me how long I had been involved in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) “movement.” I’ll never forget their shocked expression when I told them “30 years.” The truth is that this industry, as a whole, has grown to be extremely environmentally conscious and has been continually improving for decades. Sure, we’ve suffered some monumental setbacks, but each of these mishaps provided us with lessons learned on how to improve even more. We’ve been implementing the principles of ESG for decades. Taking care of the environment, protecting our people, and giving back to our communities is in our industry’s DNA.

Our line of work has also come a long way in terms of safety and the environment, but common misperceptions would argue otherwise. One of the biggest shifts I’ve seen since I started my oilfield career in the 1970s is in the culture. Very early on, there was an unspoken “every man for himself” mentality. Over the last 25 years or so, the industry has evolved both culturally and behaviorally, emphasizing teamwork and looking out for each other.

I would argue that, because of the nature of this work and the high-risk environments in which we operate, we’re actually one of the safest industries in which to work. Thankfully, we don’t have the luxury of growing complacent or resting on our laurels. We’re continuously challenged to innovate, improve and grow as an industry, moving closer and closer to the ultimate goals of zero emissions and incident-free operations.

In the future, the role of the drilling contractor will become even more important. Oil and gas will remain an important part of the mix, especially because they’re so reliable and cost-efficient. The widespread use of artificial intelligence is in its relative infancy, and there are projections that electrical power requirements will double in the next five to 10 years due to AI alone.

If I could leave you all with any parting words as I step down from the position of Chairman soon, it would be this: continue sticking together, supporting each other and championing the message that a healthy oil and gas industry is good for everyone. I had the opportunity earlier this year to attend the IADC North Sea Chapter’s safety awards gala, and I was truly impressed by how close-knit the drilling community is. Amongst business competitors, there was a strong feeling of camaraderie and genuine care for each other. I got the sense that everyone was really looking out for each other and coming together for the common good. This kind of collaboration and unification is what IADC was founded on, and it is exactly what we need moving forward.

I would also say to just keep doing what you’re doing. I know some days are tough, but do your best not to get discouraged. And whatever you do, don’t give up. Despite what others may or may not think about us, the fact of the matter is that we’re good people who are, as an industry, continuously improving and innovating every day. Whether they know it or not, the world needs us, and that’s not going to change any time soon. DC