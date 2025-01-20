Who Dat West exploration well provides update

Karoon Energy reported that the Who Dat West exploration well, MC 629-1, reached a final total depth of 7,147 m. Analyses of drilling data confirmed that no significant hydrocarbon bearing intervals were present within the drilled section. The well will now be plugged and permanently abandoned.

The Who Dat West well was drilled by the Noble Valiant drillship with all planned operational objectives achieved. A high quality dataset has been acquired to integrate into an assessment of the remaining prospectivity within the lease.

The Who Dat West well is located within Mississippi Canyon Block 629 located 31 km west of the Who Dat Floating Production System. Who Dat West is the final well of the 2024 Who Dat near field exploration/appraisal campaign, which resulted in discoveries at Who Dat East1 and Who Dat South2.

With the drilling campaign concluded, the Who Dat Joint Venture will now commence studies on the potential development options for the discoveries.