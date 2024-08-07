Westgate Energy completes summer drilling program

Westgate Energy confirms the drilling of two wells as part of the initial portion of its second-half 2024 drilling campaign. This summer program consisted of two horizontal multi-lateral oil wells drilled at the company’s core Killam property in Eastern Alberta.

The program’s first well was drilled using a four-leg, open-hole horizontal design targeting the Mannville Sparky Formation. The well was drilled in eight days from spud to rig release, with a total of 5,056 m of lateral length drilled within the Sparky Formation. The well was subsequently brought on production 28 July via an on-lease tie-in. The coming weeks of production represent the clean up period for the well as drilling fluids are recovered and the pumping parameters optimized.

The program’s second well has been drilled as a six-leg, open-hole horizontal well, also targeting the Mannville Sparky Formation, and was drilled from a new pad within Westgate’s Killam Field. It was also drilled in eight days from spud to rig release, with a total of 5,140 m of lateral length drilled in the Sparky Formation.

This well is awaiting completion, equipping and a short pipeline tie-in for solution gas and is anticipated to have an on-stream date of approximately 15 August. The productive capabilities of this well are expected to be observed approximately 45 days from the on-stream date. Based on a successful result from the this well, the new pad has been designed to accommodate additional follow-up wells.