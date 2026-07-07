Well-Safe Solutions secures Apache Beryl Field decommissioning contract

Well-Safe Solutions was appointed lead contractor for Apache North Sea’s Beryl Field decommissioning project, the second contract Apache has awarded the company this year following its work on the Forties Field. The additional award brings the combined scope to more than 260 wells, making it one of the largest well decommissioning contracts awarded in the North Sea to date.

To support the project, Well-Safe Solutions contracted Archer to provide platform-based drilling services and specialist technical solutions, including well services, wireline and coiled tubing, and a Compact Workover Rig. NMC Energy was awarded a separate contract covering integration, commissioning and topside decommissioning services. Together, the companies will provide Apache with an integrated solution for decommissioning platform and subsea wells across the Forties and Beryl fields.

Preparatory work is underway on subsurface, well engineering and project management scopes. Offshore well operations are due to begin on the Beryl Bravo platform wells this summer, with subsea well decommissioning scheduled to start in 2027 as part of a multi-year program.