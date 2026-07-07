Global and Regional MarketsNews

Baker Hughes to deploy advanced wireline tech across ONGC fields

Jul 7, 2026
0 67 1 minute read

Baker Hughes secured multiple contract awards from India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to provide advanced wireline services aimed at improving reservoir understanding, optimizing production and supporting field development.

Baker Hughes will deploy up to 46 wireline units and seven drill stem testing kits, featuring Proxima advanced logging services, RCX MAGNA large area multi-probe sampling and DeepConnect reservoir-driven perforating charges across mature and greenfield developments.

Offshore, the services will support more than 30 shallow water exploratory and development rigs in the Neelam Heera, Mumbai High North, Mumbai High South, Bassein Satellite and Tapti Daman fields, along with deepwater exploration in the Mahanadi, Andaman, Cauvery and KG basins. Onshore, wireline units will support exploration and development in the Bengal, KG and Assam-Arakan basins.

Baker Hughes will use its wireline facilities in Taloja, near Mumbai, and Duliajan in northeastern India for maintenance, calibration and testing to support the work across ONGC’s operations nationwide.

Jul 7, 2026
0 67 1 minute read

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