Invictus Energy awards Musuma-1 wellpad, rig contracts in Zimbabwe

Invictus Energy awarded contracts for wellpad construction and civil works ahead of drilling the Musuma-1 exploration well at its Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe. The scope covers access road upgrades and water supply infrastructure needed to support rig transport and drilling operations, with site works planned so the wellpad is ready to receive Rig 202 in line with the company’s schedule.

Exalo Drilling, contractor for Rig 202, is mobilizing a team to Zimbabwe to begin in-country setup and critical maintenance on the rig ahead of its planned move to the Musuma-1 wellpad. Invictus also completed evaluation of long-lead equipment suppliers, securing the remaining major procurement items for the well, including wellheads and tubulars. Evaluation of well services tenders is advanced, with that contract award expected in the coming weeks, followed by logistics and mobilization contracts.

Musuma-1 targets an estimated gross mean unrisked prospective resource of 1.2 Tcf of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate, marking the first high-impact exploration well outside the Mukuyu gas-condensate discovery area. The well tests a new play type in the eastern portion of Invictus’s Cabora Bassa acreage, identified through the company’s CB23 seismic survey. Invictus remains on track to spud the well in H2 2026.