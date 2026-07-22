H&P rig mobilizes to Omega’s Canyon-3 well in Taroom Trough

Helmerich & Payne’s FlexRig 648 began moving to Omega’s Canyon-3 well site in Queensland’s Taroom Trough, marking the start of Omega’s 2026/27 drilling and appraisal program.

The program comprises four vertical appraisal wells, each expected to take about 30 days including rig moves between locations, followed by one or two horizontal wells of 2,000 m, contingent on land access and well results. The wells target the Canyon Sandstone along with four additional stacked Permian tight-sand reservoir intervals, building on results from the Canyon-1H and Canyon-2 wells.

Two well pads have been built in PCA 342, where Omega holds a 100% interest, to support the Canyon-3 and Canyon-4 wells. A third pad is under construction in the southern portion of ATP 2081, where Omega holds 45%, Tri-Star E&P holds 30% and Beach Energy holds 25%.