Zubair field gains new well from Iraqi Drilling

Iraqi Drilling completed the directional oil well ZB-679 at the Zubair field in Basra, drilled to a depth of 3,846 m at a 20-degree inclination angle.

The well was drilled using rig IDC-56 on behalf of the Zubair Field Operating Authority. The Zubair field, discovered in 1949, holds estimated reserves exceeding 4 billion barrels.

The well was completed in line with directives from Oil Minister Basim Muhammad Khudair Al-Abadi, with oversight from Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs Nasir Aziz Jabbar.