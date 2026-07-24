Global and Regional MarketsNews

Zubair field gains new well from Iraqi Drilling

Jul 24, 2026
0 36 Less than a minute

Iraqi Drilling completed the directional oil well ZB-679 at the Zubair field in Basra, drilled to a depth of 3,846 m at a 20-degree inclination angle.

The well was drilled using rig IDC-56 on behalf of the Zubair Field Operating Authority. The Zubair field, discovered in 1949, holds estimated reserves exceeding 4 billion barrels.

The well was completed in line with directives from Oil Minister Basim Muhammad Khudair Al-Abadi, with oversight from Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs Nasir Aziz Jabbar.

Jul 24, 2026
0 36 Less than a minute

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