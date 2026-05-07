Weatherford wins well intervention contract on Constellation’s Gold Star semisubmersible

Weatherford was awarded a contract with Constellation Oil Services to expand its services on the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible Gold Star, operating offshore Brazil in the Campos and Espírito Santo basins.

The contract commenced in March 2026 and runs through December 2028, aligned with the rig’s current contract term. Weatherford described the award as the first time an integrated service of this type has been incorporated into the rig’s scope of work, and the first instance of this model being contracted by the end client directly through the rig. The work will be executed by Weatherford’s local teams and infrastructure in Brazil.