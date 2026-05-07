Panoro plans four-well campaign at Dussafu, eyes Equatorial Guinea infill drilling

Panoro Energy is preparing to launch a four-well development drilling campaign at the Dussafu Marin Permit offshore Gabon, with first oil targeted in H2 2026.

Final investment decision for the MaBoMo Phase 2 drilling program, previously designated Hibiscus Ruche Phase 2, was taken in H2 2025. The joint venture partners also received government approval in April for an amendment to the Dussafu Marin production sharing contract, extending the PSC to 2053, inclusive of three five-year option periods from 2038.

The Bourdon discovery, also on the Dussafu block, is being matured toward FID with an initial three-well concept based on the MaBoMo development blueprint. Additional drilling targets have been identified in the Hibiscus area and in the vicinity of the Bourdon discovery. A 3D seismic acquisition program across the Niosi, Guduma and Dussafu licenses has completed, with results to be used to confirm future drilling targets.

Offshore Equatorial Guinea, the joint venture at Block G is evaluating potential infill drilling campaigns in the Okume Complex using a conventional jackup in shallow water, alongside subsea infill wells at the Ceiba field.

At Block EG-23, where Panoro holds an 80% operated interest, the Estrella discovery has been high-graded as a potential fast-track development candidate within tie-back distance to existing infrastructure. The Estrella-1 well, drilled in 2001, intersected 60 m of net hydrocarbon pay and tested at 6,780 bbl/d.