Weatherford recognized at OTC Asia for AMP and MARS well technologies

Weatherford’s AMP all-electric intelligent completion system and MARS mature asset rejuvenation by surveillance system were recognized with a Spotlight on New Technology Award at Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) 2026.

The AMP system has integrated digital capabilities and electrically isolated valves that operate multiple zones through a single control line, delivering precise, real-time responsiveness that streamlines operations and enhances reservoir management.

The MARS system integrates distributed fiber optic sensing, including DAS and DTS, with rigless intervention to provide continuous well diagnostics. By identifying well integrity issues, unwanted fluid entry and production blockages in mature wells, MARS enables targeted, cost-effective remediation—restoring output, reducing intervention risk and extending asset life.