BP renews offshore operations and maintenance contract in the Caspian

Feb 19, 2026
BP renewed its platform rigs operations and maintenance contract with Turan Drilling & Engineering, a joint venture between SOCAR AQS and Helmerich & Payne (H&P). The renewed contract covers the provision of operations and maintenance services for eight BP-operated offshore oil and gas production platforms in the Caspian.

The scope encompasses personnel support, maintenance execution, spare parts management, warehousing and the deployment of a newly established asset integrity and fabric maintenance engineering team. The renewed contract has an initial term of five years, with three one-year extension options. Effective March 2026, its total value could exceed $1 billion, should all option periods be exercised.

