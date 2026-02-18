NewsOnshore Advances

Halliburton awarded geothermal project in Indonesia

Feb 18, 2026
Halliburton received a multiyear contract from KS Orka Renewables to support geothermal well construction for the PT Sorik Marapi Geothermal Power (SMGP) and PT Sokoria Geothermal Indonesia (SGI) projects in Indonesia.

Under the agreement, Halliburton will deploy drilling technologies and operational expertise to help improve efficiency, reduce costs and accelerate the deployment of sustainable geothermal power in the region. Halliburton will provide directional drilling, cementing, drilling fluids and drill bits for the SMGP and SGI projects.

