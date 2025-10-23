Innovating While Drilling®News

Velesto, ICON to deliver rig-installed wellhead platforms in Malaysia

Oct 23, 2025
Velesto Energy and ICON Engineering signed an agreement to deliver rig-installed wellhead platforms (RIWHPs) for offshore oil and gas developments in Malaysia. By integrating drilling and platform installation within a single offshore campaign, it offers operators a practical and cost-efficient model for developing shallow-water and marginal fields, simplifying implementation, reducing capital requirements and ensuring predictable delivery.

Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim, President of Velesto, said, “This collaboration simplifies execution, enhances project assurance and builds Malaysia’s capability to deliver fast, fit-for-purpose offshore developments.”

David Field, Managing Director of ICON, said, “This collaboration enables operators to combine platform installation and well drilling under an integrated scope. Jackup rigs are ideal assets for both drilling and construction. Velesto and ICON provide Malaysian operators with a seamless service.”

