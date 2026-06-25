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Vår Energi takes FID on Cerisa as Gjøa area tie-back program moves to execution

Jun 25, 2026
0 14 1 minute read
Vår Energi takes FID on Cerisa as Gjøa area tie-back program moves to execution

Vår Energi took a final investment decision on the Cerisa discovery in the North Sea, part of a coordinated three-field subsea tie-back program in the Gjøa area, and submitted a plan for development and operation to the Norwegian Ministry of Energy for two of the three fields.

Cerisa lies within license PL 636, approximately 120 km north of Bergen, and was discovered in June 2024. The development concept calls for two production wells drilled from an existing subsea template currently used for the Duva field, with first production targeted for Q3 2027. The project is expected to deliver 8.5 million BOE net to ORLEN Upstream Norway, including approximately 0.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The wider Gjøa Subsea Project encompasses the coordinated development of Cerisa alongside the Ofelia and Gjøa Nord discoveries, all tied back to the Gjøa and Duva infrastructure.

Vår Energi operates all three developments and holds a 30% interest in Cerisa. Partners in PL 636 are ORLEN Upstream Norway (30%), INPEX Idemitsu Norge (30%) and DNO Norge (10%).

Jun 25, 2026
0 14 1 minute read

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