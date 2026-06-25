ADNOC Drilling puts first walking island rig into service

ADNOC Drilling took delivery of AD-300, the first AI-enabled, fully automated walking island rig under its six-rig next-generation program, with the unit arriving nearly three months ahead of schedule.

The rig stands 50 m tall and weighs around 2,000 tonnes. It combines advanced automation, digital systems and hybrid power capability, with the option to connect to the grid. Its automated walking system allows it to move between well locations without dismantling, while automated pipe handling and AI-enabled monitoring reduce personnel exposure during operations.

AD-300 is deployed on one of ADNOC Offshore’s artificial islands and is the first unit delivered under a contract awarded by ADNOC Offshore in 2024-2025. AD-301 is currently being deployed, with the remaining rigs in the program scheduled for delivery through 2027.