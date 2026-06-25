Global and Regional MarketsNews

ABL completes 44 pre-monsoon jackup moves for ONGC offshore India

Jun 25, 2026
0 19 1 minute read
ABL completes 44 pre-monsoon jackup moves for ONGC offshore India

ABL completed 44 jackup rig relocations for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) ahead of the Indian monsoon season, with all moves executed between 15 March and 31 May 2026 across a combined distance exceeding 5,500 nautical miles.

ABL acted as tow master and marine warranty surveyor throughout the campaign, appointed by ONGC’s underwriters to provide marine warranty services across the operator’s fleet of jackups and mobile offshore production units in Indian waters. All 44 rigs were repositioned to their designated monsoon locations before the onset of seasonal adverse weather conditions.

The 44-rig campaign is part of a broader season of activity running from September 2025 to May 2026, during which ABL supported a total of 75 rig moves within ONGC’s fields on the west coast of India.

Jun 25, 2026
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vår Energi takes FID on Cerisa as Gjøa area tie-back program moves to execution

Vår Energi takes FID on Cerisa as Gjøa area tie-back program moves to execution

Jun 25, 2026
ADNOC Drilling puts first walking island rig into service ahead of schedule

ADNOC Drilling puts first walking island rig into service

Jun 25, 2026
PETRONAS completes drilling Caiman-1 well

PETRONAS makes eighth discovery in Block 52 offshore Suriname

Jun 25, 2026
Saipem’s Perro Negro 7 jackup to resume Saudi Arabia operations

ADES acquires five Saipem jackups in Saudi Arabia deal

Jun 24, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button