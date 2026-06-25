ABL completes 44 pre-monsoon jackup moves for ONGC offshore India

ABL completed 44 jackup rig relocations for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) ahead of the Indian monsoon season, with all moves executed between 15 March and 31 May 2026 across a combined distance exceeding 5,500 nautical miles.

ABL acted as tow master and marine warranty surveyor throughout the campaign, appointed by ONGC’s underwriters to provide marine warranty services across the operator’s fleet of jackups and mobile offshore production units in Indian waters. All 44 rigs were repositioned to their designated monsoon locations before the onset of seasonal adverse weather conditions.

The 44-rig campaign is part of a broader season of activity running from September 2025 to May 2026, during which ABL supported a total of 75 rig moves within ONGC’s fields on the west coast of India.