Genel mobilizes drilling programs across Kurdistan, Oman, Somaliland

Genel Energy outlined operational progress and upcoming drilling activity as part of its trading and operations update ahead of its full-year 2025 results.

In the Tawke production sharing contract in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Genel indicated that a new drilling campaign has been mobilized to maximize production from existing reserves and support additions to the material resource base. This work will focus on drilling production wells, optimizing production performance and enhancing long-term deliverability from the Tawke area.

In Oman’s Block 54, preliminary operational work has been completed safely, ahead of schedule and under budget. The company is analyzing accumulated data to guide field activity over the next two years, with plans to include drilling two wells as part of the 2026 work program to test and appraise prospects in the block.

In Somaliland, Genel continues discussions with stakeholders to progress toward drilling the potentially transformational Toosan-1 exploration well, with preparations ongoing to reach a drill-ready position.

The company’s update underscores a strategic operational focus on diversification through drilling execution, with multiple campaigns aimed at sustaining production, expanding reserves and testing high-potential exploration targets across its global portfolio.