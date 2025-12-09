Global and Regional MarketsNews

VAALCO spuds first Phase Three well offshore Gabon

Dec 9, 2025
VAALCO commenced its Phase Three Drilling Program offshore Gabon with the spudding of the ET-15 infill well on the Etame platform.

George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The drilling rig arrived in late November, and we have spud our first well, the ET-15. We are initiating the program at the Etame platform with this infill well and the pilot holes. After drilling at the Etame platform, we expect to move the rig to the SEENT and Ebouri platforms where we have several wells and workovers planned to enhance production, lower costs and potentially add reserves.”

The company secured a drilling rig in December 2024 in conjunction with its Phase Three Drilling Program with an affiliate of Borr Drilling.

