UT Austin project targets next-gen tripping event detection for MPD operations

Comparing the flow-out measured by the Coriolis flowmeters to the flow-in produced by the rig pumps, either directly or by Delta-flow, provides a valuable early event detection tool for kicks and losses while drilling, tripping and cementing the well. The integration of Delta-flow along time yields a volume measurement, also called “virtual trip tank” or “EQV.” This mimics the behavior of a small pit or trip tank, resulting in more accuracy than the active PVT. However, although MPD systems provide these valuable early event detection tools and they are supposed to be automated and reliable, in reality they are directly dependent on manually adjusted settings to calibrate measurements. At the 2025 IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference in Mexico City on 10 September, Santiago Callerio, Graduate Research Assistant at UT Austin, talked to DC about a project aiming to improve this process, thereby reducing false alarms and lost time.