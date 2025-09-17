Nabors unveils new PACE-X Ultra land rig

On 4 September, Nabors Industries unveiled X33, the first of its Pace-X Ultra land rigs, which will be deployed to South Texas in October to work for Caturus. The rig was upgraded to help Caturus drill four-mile laterals, reduce flat time and maximize efficiency. Key upgrades include a 10,000-psi high-pressure mud system, a 35,000-ft racking board and a 1 million-lb hook load capacity.

In this video, DC spoke with Josh Price, VP of Operations at Nabors, about the initial discussions between the contractor and operator on the upgrades and the development of the rig. DC also spoke with Ashish Gupta, VP of Engineering at Nabors, about the upgrades made on the rig, as well as the efficiency and performance improvements Nabors saw during testing. Further, Eric Kolstad, Executive VP of Drilling at Caturus, spoke with DC about what the operator sees as key performance indicators once the rig is out in the field.