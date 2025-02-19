EnerMech wins long-term extension for Qatari contract

EnerMech has secured a five-year contract extension to provide North Oil Company (NOC) with leak testing and flange management services. The contract covers a range of services, including bolt tensioning and torquing, pipe freezing and training.

The Al Shaheen Oil Field is a production field off the north-east coast of Qatar in the Arabian Gulf, 80 km north of the capital, Doha. Qatar, and the wider Middle East, is an important growth region for EnerMech, with the company poised to take advantage of new markets with its innovation and technologies.