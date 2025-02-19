People, Companies and Products

EnerMech wins long-term extension for Qatari contract

Feb 19, 2025
0 190 Less than a minute
EnerMech wins long-term extension for Qatari contract

EnerMech has secured a five-year contract extension to provide North Oil Company (NOC) with leak testing and flange management services. The contract covers a range of services, including bolt tensioning and torquing, pipe freezing and training.

The Al Shaheen Oil Field is a production field off the north-east coast of Qatar in the Arabian Gulf, 80 km north of the capital, Doha. Qatar, and the wider Middle East, is an important growth region for EnerMech, with the company poised to take advantage of new markets with its innovation and technologies.

Feb 19, 2025
0 190 Less than a minute

Related Articles

TWMA Partners with Multinational Operator for Inaugural Exploration Project in Egypt

TWMA partners with multinational operator for Egypt exploration project

Feb 19, 2025
Trillion Energy starts operations on tripods

Trillion Energy announces field operations update

Feb 19, 2025

Diamondback acquires Double Eagle subsidiaries

Feb 18, 2025

ADES secures award in Nigeria for jackup Admarine 501

Feb 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button