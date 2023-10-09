Turan Drilling & Engineering lands contract extension for offshore Azerbaijan

Turan Drilling & Engineering, a KCA Deutag and SOCAR AQS Company, has secured a contract extension, with a value of $300 million, for the provision of offshore drilling operations and maintenance services in Azerbaijan.

The award will see Turan Drilling & Engineering continue to deliver drilling operations and maintenance as well as procurement and warehouse management services across eight offshore platforms in the country.

“Securing this extension is a testament to our dedication to delivering customer-centric solutions in terms of technology, automation and energy optimization projects while upholding exceptional safety standards and consistently achieving operational excellence in partnership with our customer,” said Ed Wheler, General Director of Turan Drilling & Engineering. “This extension reaffirms our commitment to the country and enables us to continue providing significant employment opportunities locally, further solidifying our successful partnership and bolstering the overall growth and progress of the area.”