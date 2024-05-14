TSC Drill Pipe launches customer-centric program

TSC Drill Pipe has launched TSC HOIST (hands-on interactive support and training), offering a suite of services designed to put customers first and ensure csatisfaction in drill pipe operations and maintenance.

Designed to meet the growing demand for hands-on, personalized service, TSC HOIST guarantees that customers receive dedicated attention from a team of experienced professionals. The program emphasizes the importance of proper care and handling, allowing drill pipe to operate at their utmost efficiency. The program includes customer-focused rig visits, providing personalized attention to each customer, ensuring that their specific needs are met. The program supports customers’ preferred service and repair centers by granting them priority treatment with TSC’s internal qualification assessments, expediting the licensing process to maximize cost efficiency for customers.

Customers also enjoy direct access to field experts, allowing for immediate and expert consultation. Further, the program provides tailored onsite or remote training through TSC Drill Pipe and TSC University.