IADC brings voice of the industry to Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, fly-in

May 14, 2024
IADC members and staff met with more than a dozen US Congressional representatives in April to advocate for the drilling industry. The Washington, DC, fly-in took place over two days, and discussions ranged from the need for energy security to the oil and gas industry’s contributions to the US economy to the need for more streamlined permitting. US Congressional representatives also highlighted the need for more bipartisanship when it comes to US energy policies. Watch the video to learn more.

