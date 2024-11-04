Trillion Energy provides update on SASB velocity string installation
Trillion Energy provided an update on the velocity string installation program at the SASB gas field in the Southwestern Black Sea. Currently, 2-3/8” production tubing (velocity string or VS) is being run into the Guluc-2 well. The VS are being installed with the objective of reducing water loading issues in the SASB gas wells.
On 27 October the snubbing unit was positioned over the Akcakoca-3 well where 2-3/8” VS was run into the well through the existing 4-1/2” tubing. The operation was completed on 29 October. The well continued to flow throughout the operation.
Following the VS installation, Akcakoca-3 production increased from approximately 2 million cu ft/day (average production for the 27 days prior to installation) to 2.6 MMcf/d (average production first 4 days post VS). We continue to monitor production from the well at this time.
On 30 October, a 2-3/8” velocity string was run into the West Akcakoca-1 well using the snubbing unit. The operation was completed by 1 November, where the velocity string reached a total measured depth of 3,496 m. The West Akcakoca-1 well was not producing prior to the operation and gas production is expected to resume following nitrogen stimulation being applied.