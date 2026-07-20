Transocean Barents drilling continues as OMV Petrom nears Neptun Deep well total

OMV Petrom and Romgaz completed six of the ten planned production wells at the Neptun Deep gas project in the Black Sea, with drilling ongoing toward first gas in 2027. The update came as the partners also completed installation of the Neptun Alpha offshore production platform, one of several parallel milestones on the project.

The wells are being drilled from the Transocean Barents semisubmersible under a contract that includes integrated drilling services from Halliburton. The remaining wells at the Domino and Pelican South fields will continue under the existing program as the operators move toward hookup and commissioning of the offshore infrastructure.

Neptun Deep’s production infrastructure includes 10 wells, three subsea production systems and a 160-km pipeline to the Romanian coast, which has already been installed.

OMV Petrom and Romgaz each hold a 50% interest in the project, which remains on schedule to start production in 2027.