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Vår Energi taps OneSubsea for Balder well systems

Jul 20, 2026
0 15 Less than a minute
Vår Energi taps OneSubsea for Balder well systems

SLB OneSubsea secured a contract from Vår Energi to supply subsea production systems for the Balder Next New Wells project in the Norwegian North Sea. The award covers four well systems on single-can satellite configurations along with associated umbilical systems.

The contract follows Vår Energi and Kistos Energy Norway’s final investment decision on the Balder Next New Wells project, a first-phase development of seven new wells tied back to the Jotun floating production, storage and offloading vessel. Ocean Installer previously won the SURF installation scope for the same project.

Vår Energi operates the Balder field with a 90% interest, with Kistos Energy Norway holding the remaining 10%. Start-up for the Balder Next New Wells project is expected in Q4 2027.

Jul 20, 2026
0 15 Less than a minute

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