Jadestone’s EBA-07ST1 becomes longest well drilled on East Belumut field
Jadestone Energy brought the second well of its 2026 East Belumut infill campaign onstream at 2,800 barrels of oil per day (bopd), setting a new Malaysia record for extended-reach drilling. The well, EBA-07ST1, followed the campaign’s first well, EBA-18ST3, which came online in June at a peak rate of about 3,200 bopd.
EBA-07ST1 featured a 930-m horizontal reservoir section at a total measured depth of 5,473 m, exceeding the length of the first campaign well by 600 m to become the longest well drilled to date on the East Belumut field.
The well achieved an extended reach drilling ratio of 4.1, a new record across all Malaysian basins. Jadestone holds a 60% interest in East Belumut under the PM323 production sharing contract, with PETRONAS Carigali holding the remaining 30%.
The campaign is being drilled with Velesto’s NAGA 8 jackup. Jadestone sanctioned a third, contingent well following the results of the first two, and said drilling and completion on that well have concluded, with results to be reported in due course.