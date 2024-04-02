Transocean announces ultra-deepwater drillship contract in GOM
Transocean announced a 365-day contract extension for the Deepwater Asgard with an independent operator in the US Gulf of Mexico. The program is expected to commence in June 2024 in direct continuation of the rig’s current program and includes additional services.
The total contract value of approximately $195 million includes a $10.9 million lump sum payment, which is not included in the estimated backlog of approximately $184 million.